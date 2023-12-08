What shows and movies does Peacock have?

Peacock: Your Ultimate Guide to Shows and Movies

Peacock, the streaming service launched NBCUniversal, has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With a vast library of shows and movies, Peacock offers a diverse range of content to cater to every viewer’s taste. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or the latest blockbusters, Peacock has something for everyone.

What Shows Does Peacock Have?

Peacock boasts an impressive lineup of popular TV shows, including beloved classics and current hits. Fans of timeless sitcoms can indulge in all nine seasons of “The Office,” while “Parks and Recreation” offers a delightful blend of comedy and heartwarming moments. If you’re in the mood for thrilling crime dramas, “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago P.D.” are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Peacock also features critically acclaimed series like “Yellowstone,” “This Is Us,” and “The Blacklist,” ensuring there’s never a shortage of captivating content to binge-watch.

What Movies Does Peacock Offer?

In addition to its impressive TV show collection, Peacock also offers an extensive library of movies. From Hollywood blockbusters to indie gems, there’s a wide variety of films to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for action-packed adventures, heartwarming romances, or thought-provoking dramas, Peacock has you covered. Some notable movies available on the platform include “Jurassic Park,” “Bridesmaids,” “The Bourne Identity,” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” With new titles added regularly, Peacock ensures that movie enthusiasts always have something exciting to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, available at a monthly fee, offers an ad-supported or ad-free experience with additional features.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on my smart TV?

A: Yes, Peacock is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, and gaming consoles. You can also access Peacock through its website or mobile app.

Q: Are Peacock originals available?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a selection of original shows and movies exclusive to the platform. These originals cover various genres and feature both established and emerging talent.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a vast array of shows and movies to cater to every viewer’s preferences. With its diverse content library and user-friendly interface, Peacock has quickly become a must-have streaming service for entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking to revisit beloved classics or discover new favorites, Peacock has something for everyone to enjoy.