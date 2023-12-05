What show lost the most money on Broadway?

Breaking News: The Costly Flop that Shook Broadway

In the glitzy world of Broadway, where dreams are made and fortunes are won, there are occasional tales of woe that remind us that success is never guaranteed. Today, we delve into the dark side of the Great White Way to uncover the show that lost the most money in Broadway history.

The Show: “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”

The infamous production that holds the dubious honor of being the biggest financial disaster on Broadway is none other than “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.” This ill-fated musical, based on the beloved Marvel superhero, swung into the Foxwoods Theatre in 2011 with high hopes and an unprecedented budget of $75 million.

However, what followed was a series of calamities that would make even Spider-Man’s web-slinging abilities seem inadequate. Technical glitches, injuries to cast members, and scathing reviews from critics all contributed to the show’s downfall. Despite a star-studded creative team, including U2’s Bono and The Edge, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” struggled to captivate audiences and recoup its massive investment.

The Financial Fallout

The financial fallout from “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” was nothing short of catastrophic. The show ran for a total of 1,066 performances over the course of three years, but its exorbitant running costs and low ticket sales meant it never came close to breaking even. Estimates suggest that the losses incurred the production range from $60 to $65 million, making it the costliest flop in Broadway history.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” manage to lose so much money?

A: The show’s astronomical budget, coupled with ongoing technical difficulties and negative press, contributed to its financial downfall.

Q: Did “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” have any redeeming qualities?

A: Despite its financial failure, the show did have a dedicated fan base and some impressive aerial stunts that wowed audiences.

Q: Has any show come close to surpassing “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” in terms of losses?

A: While there have been other costly flops on Broadway, none have come close to matching the financial disaster that was “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

In the cutthroat world of Broadway, where success is often measured box office receipts, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” stands as a cautionary tale. It serves as a reminder that even the most ambitious productions can fall victim to the unpredictable nature of the theater, leaving behind a trail of shattered dreams and empty pockets.