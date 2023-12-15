What should I watch on Netflix under 18?

What to Watch on Netflix: A Guide for Viewers Under 18

Netflix has become a go-to platform for entertainment, offering a vast array of movies and TV shows to suit every taste. However, for viewers under 18, it can be challenging to navigate through the extensive catalog and find age-appropriate content. To help you make the most of your Netflix experience, we have compiled a list of recommendations and frequently asked questions (FAQs) to ensure you find the perfect show or movie to enjoy.

FAQ:

Q: What does “age-appropriate” mean?

A: “Age-appropriate” refers to content that is suitable for a specific age group, taking into consideration factors such as language, violence, sexual content, and mature themes. It ensures that the content is suitable and enjoyable for viewers within a particular age range.

Q: Are there any parental controls on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix provides parental controls that allow parents or guardians to set restrictions on the content accessible to viewers under 18. This feature ensures that children can only access age-appropriate content.

Q: Can I watch shows or movies rated for older audiences?

A: It is important to adhere to the age ratings provided Netflix to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience. Watching content rated for older audiences may expose you to themes or content that may not be suitable for your age group.

Now, let’s dive into some recommendations for what to watch on Netflix if you’re under 18.

1. Stranger Things: This thrilling sci-fi series has captivated audiences of all ages. Set in the 1980s, it follows a group of kids as they encounter supernatural events in their small town. With its mix of mystery, friendship, and nostalgia, Stranger Things is a must-watch for young viewers.

2. The Baby-Sitters Club: Based on the beloved book series, this show follows a group of middle school girls who start a babysitting business. It explores themes of friendship, entrepreneurship, and growing up, making it a relatable and enjoyable watch for young viewers.

3. A Series of Unfortunate Events: This dark comedy-drama series, based on the popular book series Lemony Snicket, follows the misadventures of the Baudelaire orphans. With its quirky humor and intriguing storyline, it offers a unique viewing experience for young audiences.

Remember, these are just a few recommendations, and Netflix offers a wide range of content suitable for viewers under 18. Explore the platform, read reviews, and check the age ratings to find shows and movies that align with your interests and age group. Happy streaming!