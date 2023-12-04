What should I watch on Netflix 13+?

What to Watch on Netflix for Teens: A Guide to Age-Appropriate Entertainment

As a teenager, finding the perfect show or movie to watch on Netflix can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. However, fear not! We have compiled a list of age-appropriate recommendations for teens aged 13 and above, ensuring that you’ll find something enjoyable and suitable for your viewing pleasure.

FAQ:

Q: What does “age-appropriate” mean?

A: “Age-appropriate” refers to content that is suitable for a specific age group. In this case, it means shows and movies that are appropriate for teenagers aged 13 and above.

Q: Are these recommendations suitable for all 13+ teens?

A: While we have made an effort to select shows and movies that are generally suitable for most teenagers aged 13 and above, individual preferences and sensitivities may vary. It’s always a good idea to check the content rating and read reviews before watching.

Q: Can I watch these shows with my family?

A: Absolutely! Many of the recommendations on this list are enjoyable for the whole family. However, it’s important to note that some shows may contain mature themes or language, so it’s always a good idea to watch together and discuss any concerns.

Now, let’s dive into the recommendations:

1. Stranger Things: This thrilling sci-fi series follows a group of kids in the 1980s as they uncover dark secrets in their small town. With a perfect blend of mystery, adventure, and nostalgia, Stranger Things is a must-watch for any teenager.

2. The Umbrella Academy: Based on the comic book series, this action-packed show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they reunite to solve their father’s mysterious death. With its unique characters and gripping storyline, The Umbrella Academy is sure to keep you hooked.

3. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: This heartwarming romantic comedy follows the life of Lara Jean Covey, a high school student whose secret love letters are unexpectedly mailed out. With its relatable characters and feel-good storyline, this movie is perfect for a cozy night in.

4. The Crown: For history buffs, The Crown offers a fascinating glimpse into the life of Queen Elizabeth II. This critically acclaimed series explores the challenges and triumphs of the British monarchy, making it a captivating watch for teens interested in politics and history.

Remember, these are just a few recommendations to get you started. Netflix offers a wide range of content for teenagers, so explore and discover what suits your interests and preferences. Happy streaming!