What Selena Gomez Doing Now?

[City, State] – Selena Gomez, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, has been making headlines for years with her chart-topping music, captivating performances, and philanthropic endeavors. But what is she up to now? Let’s take a closer look at what Selena Gomez is currently doing.

Music Career: Despite taking a brief hiatus from the music industry, Gomez made a triumphant return in 2020 with her highly anticipated album, “Rare.” The album received critical acclaim and spawned hit singles such as “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Gomez continues to work on new music and has hinted at upcoming collaborations with other renowned artists.

Acting Projects: In addition to her successful music career, Gomez has also made a name for herself in the acting world. She recently starred in the critically acclaimed film “The Dead Don’t Die” alongside Bill Murray and Adam Driver. Gomez is currently working on a new Hulu series titled “Only Murders in the Building,” where she will star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Philanthropy: Known for her philanthropic efforts, Gomez has been actively involved in various charitable causes. She is a UNICEF ambassador and has used her platform to raise awareness about issues such as mental health, education, and the importance of clean water. Gomez also launched the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Selena Gomez planning a world tour?

A: While there have been no official announcements regarding a world tour, Gomez has expressed her desire to perform live for her fans once it is safe to do so.

Q: Will Selena Gomez release new music soon?

A: Yes, Gomez has been working on new music and has hinted at upcoming collaborations. Fans can expect new releases in the near future.

Q: Is Selena Gomez involved in any upcoming film projects?

A: Yes, Gomez is currently working on a new Hulu series titled “Only Murders in the Building,” which is set to premiere soon.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez continues to thrive in her music and acting careers while using her platform to make a positive impact on the world. With new music on the horizon and exciting acting projects in the works, fans can look forward to seeing more of Gomez’s talent and philanthropy in the coming months.