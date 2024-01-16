Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik: A Closer Look at Their Social Media Activity

In a surprising turn of events, tennis sensation Sania Mirza has recently deleted all the photos of her and her husband, Shoaib Malik, from her Instagram account. This move has sparked rumors of a potential divorce between the couple. Sania and Shoaib have not been seen together for a while, with the last appearance being at their son’s birthday celebration, where they were not even photographed together.

Shoaib Malik, who once proudly displayed his relationship with Sania on his Instagram profile, has also made some changes. He edited his bio to remove any mention of Sania, adding fuel to the divorce speculations. The sudden alteration in their behavior has only intensified the rumors surrounding their marriage.

While the exact reason for their alleged split is unknown, several stories have surfaced claiming that Shoaib Malik was unfaithful to Sania. Rumors circulated that he had an affair with Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar, following the emergence of certain intimate photographs. However, Ayesha soon clarified that the images were taken during a professional photoshoot and there was no romantic involvement between her and Shoaib.

It’s essential to note that neither Sania nor Shoaib has confirmed or denied the divorce rumors. It’s possible that they prefer to keep their personal lives private and refrain from commenting on speculative news. As admirers of their talent and achievements in the sporting world, we can only hope that they find happiness and resolution, regardless of the outcome of their relationship.

