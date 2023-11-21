What Samsung TVs are compatible with Apple TV?

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced that its latest lineup of smart TVs will now be compatible with Apple TV. This means that users can now enjoy the Apple TV app and all its features directly on their Samsung televisions. This collaboration between two tech giants has opened up a whole new world of entertainment possibilities for Samsung TV owners.

What does this mean for Samsung TV owners?

For Samsung TV owners, this compatibility means that they no longer need to purchase an additional Apple TV device to access Apple’s vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. With the Apple TV app now available on Samsung TVs, users can easily stream their favorite content without any hassle. This integration also allows users to access their iTunes library, making it even more convenient for those who have already invested in Apple’s ecosystem.

Which Samsung TVs are compatible?

Samsung has made this feature available on its 2018, 2019, and 2020 smart TV models. This includes the QLED 4K and 8K TVs, as well as the Lifestyle TVs such as The Frame and The Serif. If you own one of these models, you can simply download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start enjoying Apple’s content right away.

How to set up Apple TV on a Samsung TV?

Setting up Apple TV on a Samsung TV is a straightforward process. First, ensure that your Samsung TV is connected to the internet. Then, navigate to the Samsung Smart Hub and search for the Apple TV app. Once you find it, download and install the app. Finally, launch the app and sign in with your Apple ID to access all the features and content available.

What are the benefits of this collaboration?

The collaboration between Samsung and Apple brings numerous benefits to users. Firstly, it eliminates the need for an additional device, saving both money and space. Secondly, it provides a seamless experience for those who already own Samsung TVs and use Apple’s services. Lastly, it showcases the willingness of tech giants to work together and provide enhanced entertainment options for their customers.

In conclusion, the compatibility of Samsung TVs with Apple TV is a game-changer for both Samsung TV owners and Apple enthusiasts. This collaboration allows for a more streamlined and convenient entertainment experience, bringing together the best of both worlds. So, if you own a compatible Samsung TV, don’t hesitate to download the Apple TV app and start enjoying all the amazing content it has to offer.