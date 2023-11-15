What Rihanna Real Name?

What Rihanna’s Real Name?

In the world of music, Rihanna is a name that needs no introduction. With her powerful vocals, captivating performances, and chart-topping hits, she has become one of the most influential and successful artists of our time. However, many fans are left wondering, what is Rihanna’s real name?

The Answer: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Contrary to her stage name, Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados, she adopted her middle name as her stage name, which has now become a household name across the globe.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Rihanna choose a stage name?

A: Like many artists, Rihanna chose a stage name to create a distinct identity for herself in the entertainment industry. It allows her to separate her personal life from her public persona.

Q: Is Rihanna her legal name?

A: No, Rihanna is not her legal name. It is the name she uses professionally. Her legal name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Q: What is the meaning behind her stage name?

A: The name “Rihanna” is derived from her middle name, which means “sweet basil” in Arabic. It was chosen her record producer, Evan Rogers, when she signed her first record deal.

Q: Does Rihanna have any other nicknames?

A: Yes, Rihanna is also known her fans as RiRi, which is a shortened version of her stage name.

Q: Does Rihanna use her real name in any of her work?

A: While Rihanna primarily goes her stage name, she has used her real name in some instances. For example, she is credited as Robyn Fenty in her acting roles, such as in the movie “Battleship.”

In conclusion, Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Although she has achieved worldwide fame under her stage name, she remains grounded in her roots. Her talent, dedication, and unique style have solidified her status as a music icon, regardless of the name she goes.