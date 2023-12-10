What resort was Succession filmed at?

Succession: Unveiling the Luxurious Resort Where the Hit Show Was Filmed

If you’re a fan of the critically acclaimed TV series Succession, you’ve likely marveled at the stunning backdrop that serves as the playground for the Roy family’s power struggles. The show’s opulent setting, which exudes wealth and extravagance, is none other than the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

Located on the secluded island of Lanai, the Four Seasons Resort offers a picturesque and exclusive retreat for the show’s characters. The resort boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, lush tropical gardens, and world-class amenities that perfectly complement the show’s narrative of wealth, privilege, and excess.

The decision to film Succession at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai was a deliberate one. The show’s creators sought a location that embodied the opulence and grandeur associated with the ultra-wealthy elite. With its luxurious accommodations, private beach, and championship golf courses, the resort provided the ideal backdrop for the Roy family’s extravagant lifestyle.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Four Seasons Resort Lanai?

A: The Four Seasons Resort Lanai is a luxury resort located on the island of Lanai in Hawaii. It offers high-end accommodations, stunning views, and a range of amenities.

Q: Why was the Four Seasons Resort Lanai chosen for Succession?

A: The resort was chosen for its luxurious setting, which perfectly aligns with the show’s themes of wealth and excess. Its stunning location and world-class amenities provided an ideal backdrop for the Roy family’s power struggles.

Q: Can visitors stay at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai?

A: Yes, the resort is open to guests who wish to experience its luxury and beauty firsthand. However, it’s important to note that reservations may be required, and availability may vary.

Q: Are there any other notable filming locations for Succession?

A: While the Four Seasons Resort Lanai serves as the primary filming location for the show, other scenes have been shot in various locations around the world, including New York City and Scotland.

Whether you’re a fan of Succession or simply appreciate the allure of luxurious destinations, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai offers a glimpse into the extravagant world depicted on the show. With its stunning scenery and world-class amenities, it’s no wonder this resort was chosen as the backdrop for one of television’s most captivating dramas.