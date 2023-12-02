What replaced Snipping Tool?

Introducing Snip & Sketch: The New and Improved Screenshot Tool

In the world of Windows, the Snipping Tool has long been a go-to application for capturing screenshots. However, with the release of Windows 10, Microsoft decided to retire this beloved tool and replace it with a more advanced and feature-rich alternative called Snip & Sketch. This new tool offers a seamless and enhanced experience for capturing, editing, and sharing screenshots.

What is Snip & Sketch?

Snip & Sketch is a built-in screenshot tool that comes pre-installed with Windows 10. It allows users to capture screenshots of their entire screen, a specific window, or a custom-selected area. Once the screenshot is taken, users can instantly edit it using a variety of tools, such as cropping, highlighting, and adding annotations. Snip & Sketch also offers the ability to save or share the edited screenshot directly from the application.

Why did Microsoft replace the Snipping Tool?

Microsoft made the decision to replace the Snipping Tool with Snip & Sketch to provide users with a more modern and versatile screenshot tool. Snip & Sketch offers additional features and a more intuitive user interface, making it easier for users to capture and edit screenshots. By retiring the Snipping Tool, Microsoft aims to streamline the screenshot experience and provide a more unified approach to capturing and sharing content.

FAQ

Can I still use the Snipping Tool?

While the Snipping Tool is no longer actively supported Microsoft, it is still available in Windows 10. However, it is recommended to switch to Snip & Sketch for a more enhanced and up-to-date screenshot experience.

How do I access Snip & Sketch?

To access Snip & Sketch, simply press the Windows key + Shift + S on your keyboard. This will open the Snip & Sketch toolbar, allowing you to select the desired snipping mode.

Can I edit screenshots in Snip & Sketch?

Yes, Snip & Sketch offers a range of editing tools to enhance your screenshots. You can crop, highlight, draw, and add text to your captured images before saving or sharing them.

Conclusion

With the retirement of the Snipping Tool, Windows 10 users can now enjoy the benefits of Snip & Sketch. This new and improved screenshot tool offers a more comprehensive set of features, making it easier than ever to capture, edit, and share screenshots. So, say goodbye to the Snipping Tool and embrace the future of screenshotting with Snip & Sketch.