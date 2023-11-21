What religion does not recognize Thanksgiving?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude for the blessings in their lives. However, not all religious groups recognize or observe this holiday. Let’s explore which religion does not recognize Thanksgiving and the reasons behind it.

Religion: Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination, do not celebrate Thanksgiving. This religious group believes that the Bible does not command them to observe this particular holiday. They argue that the origins of Thanksgiving are rooted in pagan customs and that it is not a religiously significant event. Instead, Jehovah’s Witnesses focus on their own religious observances and prioritize their worship of God.

FAQ:

Q: Why do Jehovah’s Witnesses not celebrate Thanksgiving?

A: Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate Thanksgiving because they believe it is not a religiously mandated holiday and its origins are rooted in pagan customs.

Q: What religious observances do Jehovah’s Witnesses prioritize?

A: Jehovah’s Witnesses prioritize their worship of God and focus on their own religious observances, such as attending meetings at their Kingdom Halls and engaging in door-to-door evangelism.

Q: Are there any other holidays that Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate?

A: Yes, Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate holidays such as Christmas, Easter, and birthdays. They believe that these holidays have pagan origins or are not biblically mandated.

While Thanksgiving is widely celebrated across various religious and cultural backgrounds in the United States, it is important to respect and understand that not all religious groups observe this holiday. Jehovah’s Witnesses, in particular, do not recognize Thanksgiving due to their religious beliefs and practices. As with any religious observance, it is crucial to foster an environment of inclusivity and respect for diverse beliefs and traditions.