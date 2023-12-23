Exploring Myth-Busting Podcasts

In a world filled with misinformation and myths, podcasts have become a valuable resource for fact-checking and debunking common misconceptions. From science to history to wellness, there is a podcast for every topic. Here, we explore some of the best myth-busting podcasts that aim to separate fact from fiction.

One such podcast is “Science Vs,” hosted science writer Wendy Zukerman. After the spread of Covid-19 misinformation on the Joe Rogan Show, Zukerman dedicated her series to fact-checking other Spotify podcasts. With a dedicated team of researchers, she delves into topics such as the effects of gluten, the impact of drugs on libido, and the importance of flossing.

For those interested in debunking cultural myths, “Decoder Ring” is a must-listen. Hosted Willa Paskin, this podcast investigates everyday topics that have been mythologized in our society. From the origin of certain foods to the truth behind viral images like #TheDress, Paskin presents a wide range of fascinating stories with expert guests and first-hand testimonies.

“You’re Wrong About” takes a different approach focusing on the misconceptions surrounding historical figures. Hosted writer Sarah Marshall, the podcast aims to uncover the truth behind the public perception of well-known individuals. Through engaging storytelling, Marshall challenges the myths surrounding figures like Sinéad O’Connor and trans athlete Renée Richards.

The multi-billion dollar wellness market is also a target for myth-busting podcasts. “Maintenance Phase,” hosted Michael Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon, takes a humorous yet informative approach to fact-checking wellness trends. From fad diets to celebrity doctors, they provide answers and insights into the world of wellness.

Lastly, “Sounds Like a Cult” explores the thin line between fads and cults. Hosts Isa Medina and Amanda Montell use behavioral psychology to analyze how trends can attract avid followers and become cult-like. By critically examining phenomena like Coachella and corporate America, they shed light on the potential dangers of blindly following trends.

In a world where misinformation can easily spread, these myth-busting podcasts provide a valuable service challenging popular beliefs and offering evidence-based insights. Whether you’re interested in science, history, wellness, or cultural phenomena, these podcasts are sure to expand your knowledge and help you separate fact from fiction.