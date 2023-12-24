Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest Against Suspension of Opposition MPs

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stood in solidarity with the INDIA bloc parties’ ‘Save Democracy’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today. The protest was organized in response to the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi recounted his firsthand experience of witnessing a security breach in the Lok Sabha. According to Gandhi, several BJP MPs quickly fled the House when the breach occurred.

Moreover, he argued that the incident was driven the widespread unemployment plaguing the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Gandhi attributed the actions of the intruders to the frustration and desperation felt many jobless youths.

Rather than simply focusing on the security breach, Gandhi highlighted the underlying factors that led to such an audacious protest. He emphasized the need to address the severe unemployment crisis gripping the nation, calling it the root cause of the incident.

While the suspension of Opposition MPs remains a contentious issue, Rahul Gandhi shifted the focus to the larger problem at hand — the lack of employment opportunities across the country. By doing so, he aimed to draw attention to the pressing concerns of the youth and push for concrete measures to address the unemployment crisis.

In conclusion, Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the ‘Save Democracy’ protest and his remarks shed light on the broader socio-economic issues at play. By advocating for the plight of unemployed youth, he seeks to galvanize action and bring about positive change in the nation’s job market.