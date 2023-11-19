What President Made Thanksgiving an Actual Holiday?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. But have you ever wondered who was responsible for making Thanksgiving an official holiday? The answer lies with one of America’s most influential presidents, Abraham Lincoln.

The History of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has its roots in the early days of American history when the Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to celebrate a successful harvest in 1621. However, it wasn’t until many years later that Thanksgiving became an annual tradition.

Abraham Lincoln’s Role

In the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln recognized the need for a national day of thanks. On October 3, 1863, he issued a proclamation declaring the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving. This marked the official establishment of Thanksgiving as a national holiday.

Why Did Lincoln Make Thanksgiving a Holiday?

Lincoln’s decision to make Thanksgiving a holiday was influenced several factors. Firstly, he believed that a national day of thanks would help unite the country during a time of great division. Additionally, Lincoln wanted to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices of the American people, particularly the soldiers fighting in the Civil War.

FAQ

Q: Was Thanksgiving celebrated before Lincoln?

A: Yes, Thanksgiving was celebrated before Lincoln, but it was not an official national holiday.

Q: Did Lincoln’s proclamation make Thanksgiving a legal holiday?

A: No, Lincoln’s proclamation did not make Thanksgiving a legal holiday. It was not until 1941 that Congress officially established Thanksgiving as a legal holiday on the fourth Thursday of November.

Q: Did Lincoln’s proclamation receive immediate acceptance?

A: While Lincoln’s proclamation received some criticism and was not universally accepted at first, it gradually gained popularity and became an integral part of American culture.

In conclusion, it was President Abraham Lincoln who made Thanksgiving an official holiday in the United States. His proclamation in 1863 set the stage for the annual celebration of gratitude and togetherness that we continue to enjoy today. So, as you gather around the table this Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate the historical significance of this beloved holiday and the president who made it possible.