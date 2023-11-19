What President Made Thanksgiving a National Holiday?

In a historic proclamation, President Abraham Lincoln officially declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863. This momentous decision came at a critical time in American history, during the midst of the Civil War. Lincoln’s proclamation aimed to unite the nation and provide a day of gratitude amidst the turmoil and division that plagued the country.

The Background

Thanksgiving had been celebrated in various forms throughout American history, with the earliest recorded observance dating back to the Pilgrims in 1621. However, it was not until Lincoln’s presidency that Thanksgiving became an annual national holiday.

Lincoln’s Proclamation

On October 3, 1863, President Lincoln issued a proclamation that designated the last Thursday of November as a day of Thanksgiving. In his proclamation, Lincoln expressed gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon the nation and called upon Americans to come together in unity and thanksgiving. This act aimed to foster a sense of national identity and provide a moment of respite during the challenging times of the Civil War.

The Impact

Lincoln’s proclamation had a profound impact on American society. It solidified Thanksgiving as an annual tradition and emphasized the importance of gratitude and unity. The holiday became an opportunity for families and communities to gather, reflect, and express appreciation for the blessings in their lives.

FAQ

Q: Why did Lincoln make Thanksgiving a national holiday?

A: Lincoln wanted to promote unity and gratitude during the Civil War, providing a day for Americans to come together and express thanks.

Q: Did Thanksgiving become a federal holiday immediately after Lincoln’s proclamation?

A: No, it took several years for Thanksgiving to become an official federal holiday. It wasn’t until 1941 that Congress passed a law establishing Thanksgiving as a national holiday on the fourth Thursday of November.

Q: How did Thanksgiving celebrations change after Lincoln’s proclamation?

A: Lincoln’s proclamation solidified Thanksgiving as an annual tradition and emphasized its importance as a day of gratitude and unity. It became a time for families and communities to gather, share a meal, and express appreciation for their blessings.

In conclusion, President Abraham Lincoln played a pivotal role in making Thanksgiving a national holiday. His proclamation in 1863 set the stage for the annual celebration of gratitude and unity that we continue to observe today.