What Plane Was Called the Coffin?

In the annals of aviation history, there are certain aircraft that have earned notorious reputations due to their high accident rates or inherent design flaws. One such plane that has become synonymous with danger and tragedy is the de Havilland Comet, often referred to as “the coffin.”

The de Havilland Comet was a pioneering jet airliner that made its debut in the early 1950s. It was the world’s first commercial jetliner, boasting impressive speed and range capabilities. However, despite its initial success, the Comet soon became plagued a series of catastrophic accidents that led to its infamous nickname.

The first major incident occurred in 1953 when a Comet broke apart mid-flight, resulting in the loss of all passengers and crew on board. This tragic event sent shockwaves through the aviation industry and prompted an extensive investigation into the cause of the crash. It was eventually discovered that the Comet’s design, specifically its square-shaped windows, had caused structural weaknesses that led to explosive decompression.

Following this revelation, the de Havilland company made modifications to the Comet’s design and resumed production. However, further accidents occurred, leading to more deaths and raising serious concerns about the aircraft’s safety. The Comet’s reputation was irreparably damaged, and it was eventually withdrawn from service in 1964.

In conclusion, the de Havilland Comet, the world’s first commercial jetliner, gained infamy as “the coffin” due to its high accident rate and design flaws. The tragic crashes associated with this aircraft prompted investigations, design modifications, and ultimately its withdrawal from service. The legacy of the Comet serves as a reminder of the importance of continuous improvement and safety in the aviation industry.