What plane is bigger than the C-17?

In the world of aviation, size matters. The C-17 Globemaster III, a military transport aircraft, is known for its impressive size and capabilities. However, there is one plane that surpasses even the C-17 in terms of sheer size and capacity. Introducing the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest aircraft ever built.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya, developed the Soviet Union in the 1980s, is a strategic airlift cargo aircraft. It was specifically designed to transport heavy and oversized loads, such as military equipment, machinery, and even other aircraft. With a maximum takeoff weight of 640 metric tons, the An-225 is an absolute giant in the skies.

FAQ:

Q: What does “C-17” stand for?

A: The “C-17” in C-17 Globemaster III stands for “Cargo aircraft, 17th design in the series” and is a military transport aircraft used the United States Air Force and other nations.

Q: What does “An-225 Mriya” mean?

A: “An-225” is the model designation for the aircraft, while “Mriya” means “Dream” in Ukrainian.

Q: How does the size of the An-225 compare to the C-17?

A: The An-225 is significantly larger than the C-17. While the C-17 has a maximum takeoff weight of around 265 metric tons, the An-225 weighs in at a staggering 640 metric tons.

Q: What are some notable features of the An-225?

A: The An-225 boasts six turbofan engines, a wingspan of 88.4 meters, and a length of 84 meters. It also has a cargo hold that measures 43.3 meters in length, 6.4 meters in width, and 4.4 meters in height.

Q: How many An-225 aircraft are there?

A: Currently, there is only one operational An-225 in existence. A second An-225 was partially built but remains unfinished.

The An-225’s immense size allows it to carry payloads that no other aircraft can handle. Its unique capabilities have made it a valuable asset for transporting oversized cargo around the world. While the C-17 is undoubtedly an impressive aircraft, the An-225 takes the crown as the largest plane ever built.

In conclusion, when it comes to size and capacity, the Antonov An-225 Mriya surpasses the C-17 Globemaster III. This colossal aircraft continues to awe aviation enthusiasts and serves as a testament to human engineering and innovation in the field of aviation.