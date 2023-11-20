What percentage of Sacramento is black?

Sacramento, the capital city of California, is known for its diverse population. People from various ethnic backgrounds call this vibrant city their home. Among the many questions that arise when discussing the demographics of Sacramento, one frequently asked is: “What percentage of Sacramento is black?” In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about the city’s racial makeup.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2020, approximately 15.2% of Sacramento’s population identifies as black or African American. This figure represents a significant portion of the city’s overall population, which is estimated to be around 525,000 people. It is important to note that this percentage may vary slightly over time due to changes in population dynamics.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to identify as black or African American?

A: When someone identifies as black or African American, they are acknowledging their racial heritage and cultural background. This identification is based on a person’s ancestry or self-identification, rather than solely on physical characteristics.

Q: How does Sacramento’s black population compare to other cities in California?

A: Sacramento has a higher percentage of black residents compared to some other cities in California. For example, San Francisco has a black population of around 5.5%, while Los Angeles has a black population of approximately 8.9%. However, it is essential to remember that each city has its unique demographic composition.

Q: Are there any historical or cultural factors that contribute to Sacramento’s black population?

A: Yes, Sacramento has a rich history of African American culture and contributions. The city has been home to influential black leaders, artists, and activists who have played a significant role in shaping its diverse community.

In conclusion, approximately 15.2% of Sacramento’s population identifies as black or African American. This percentage highlights the city’s diversity and the presence of a vibrant black community. Sacramento continues to be a place where people from various backgrounds come together, contributing to its cultural richness and inclusivity.