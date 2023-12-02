What Percentage of People Forget to Cancel Subscriptions?

In today’s digital age, subscription services have become increasingly popular. From streaming platforms to fitness apps, these services offer convenience and access to a wide range of content. However, with the ease of signing up for subscriptions comes the risk of forgetting to cancel them. But just how many people actually forget to cancel their subscriptions?

According to recent studies, a significant percentage of people forget to cancel their subscriptions. In fact, research conducted a leading subscription management platform found that approximately 40% of consumers forget to cancel their subscriptions before they renew automatically. This means that a substantial number of individuals are unknowingly paying for services they no longer use or need.

Why do people forget to cancel their subscriptions?

There are several reasons why people may forget to cancel their subscriptions. One common reason is simply forgetfulness. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s easy to overlook small details like canceling a subscription. Additionally, some subscription services make it intentionally difficult to cancel, requiring users to navigate through multiple steps or contact customer support. This can deter individuals from canceling, leading to unintentional renewals.

What can be done to avoid forgetting to cancel subscriptions?

To avoid falling into the trap of forgetting to cancel subscriptions, there are a few steps you can take. Firstly, it’s important to keep track of all the subscriptions you have and their renewal dates. This can be done creating a spreadsheet or using a subscription management app. Secondly, set reminders for yourself a few days before the renewal date, so you have time to evaluate whether you still want to continue with the service. Lastly, consider using virtual credit cards or prepaid cards for subscriptions, as this allows you to easily cancel the card and prevent any further charges.

In conclusion, a significant percentage of people forget to cancel their subscriptions, resulting in unnecessary charges. By staying organized, setting reminders, and being mindful of subscription terms, individuals can avoid these unwanted expenses and make the most of their subscription services.