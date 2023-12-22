What Percentage of Fox News is Owned Murdoch?

In the world of media conglomerates, few names carry as much weight as Rupert Murdoch. The Australian-born billionaire has built an empire that spans across continents, with his media holdings encompassing newspapers, television networks, and film studios. One of his most prominent assets is Fox News, a cable news channel known for its conservative-leaning programming. But just how much of Fox News does Murdoch actually own?

The Murdoch Empire:

Before delving into the specifics of Murdoch’s ownership of Fox News, it’s important to understand the vastness of his media empire. Murdoch’s company, News Corp, controls a wide range of media outlets, including newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and The Times of London, as well as television networks such as Sky News and Fox Sports. Additionally, Murdoch’s family holds significant stakes in other media companies, such as Disney.

Murdoch’s Stake in Fox News:

As of 2021, Rupert Murdoch’s ownership of Fox News is through Fox Corporation, a separate entity that was formed after the Disney-Fox merger in 2019. Through Fox Corporation, Murdoch and his family own approximately 39% of the voting shares. While this may not represent a majority stake, it still grants Murdoch significant influence over the network’s operations and editorial direction.

FAQ:

Q: What is a media conglomerate?

A: A media conglomerate refers to a large corporation that owns multiple media companies, such as television networks, radio stations, newspapers, and publishing houses.

Q: What does “conservative-leaning programming” mean?

A: “Conservative-leaning programming” refers to content that tends to align with conservative political ideologies and viewpoints.

Q: What is a voting share?

A: A voting share is a type of stock that grants the shareholder the right to vote on matters related to the company’s governance, such as electing board members or approving major decisions.

In conclusion, Rupert Murdoch’s ownership of Fox News stands at approximately 39% through Fox Corporation. While he may not hold a majority stake, his influence over the network cannot be underestimated. As one of the most influential figures in the media industry, Murdoch’s ownership of Fox News continues to shape the landscape of cable news and political discourse.