What Percentage of BYU Students Get Married?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strong emphasis on family values and marriage. With a student body predominantly composed of members of the LDS Church, it is no surprise that marriage is a significant topic of interest among BYU students. But just how many of them tie the knot during their time at the university?

According to recent data, approximately 64% of BYU students get married before they graduate. This statistic reflects the university’s culture, where marriage is often seen as a desirable and important milestone in a student’s life. However, it is important to note that this percentage may vary depending on factors such as age, major, and personal beliefs.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the marriage rate at BYU higher compared to other universities?

A: The high marriage rate at BYU can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the university’s affiliation with the LDS Church promotes the importance of marriage and family. Additionally, many students at BYU come from conservative backgrounds where marriage at a young age is encouraged. Lastly, the university’s honor code, which includes abstaining from premarital sex, may also contribute to a higher marriage rate among students.

Q: Does the high marriage rate affect the academic environment at BYU?

A: While marriage is a significant aspect of life for many BYU students, it does not necessarily hinder their academic pursuits. The university provides various resources and support systems to help married students balance their personal and academic lives. Additionally, the strong sense of community at BYU fosters an environment where students can support and uplift one another, regardless of their marital status.

Q: Are there any downsides to the high marriage rate at BYU?

A: While marriage is generally viewed positively at BYU, some students may feel pressure to marry at a young age, potentially impacting their personal and career development. It is important for students to make informed decisions about marriage and consider their individual goals and aspirations before committing to such a significant life event.

In conclusion, the percentage of BYU students who get married during their time at the university is approximately 64%. This statistic reflects the university’s culture and values, as well as the influence of the LDS Church. While marriage is an important aspect of life for many BYU students, it is crucial for individuals to make choices that align with their personal goals and aspirations.