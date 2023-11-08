What percentage of BYU students are married?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its unique student demographics. One of the most distinctive aspects of BYU is the high number of married students on campus. But just how many students at BYU are married? Let’s take a closer look.

According to recent data from the university, approximately 34% of BYU students are married. This figure includes both undergraduate and graduate students. Compared to the national average of married college students, which stands at around 9%, BYU’s percentage is significantly higher. This statistic reflects the university’s emphasis on family values and the importance of marriage within the LDS community.

FAQ:

Q: Why does BYU have a higher percentage of married students?

A: BYU is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which places a strong emphasis on marriage and family. Many students at BYU are members of the LDS Church and choose to marry at a younger age compared to the national average.

Q: Are there any specific requirements for married students at BYU?

A: Yes, BYU has specific housing policies for married students. They are eligible to live in married student housing, which provides accommodations suitable for couples and families.

Q: Does being married affect the academic experience at BYU?

A: While being married may bring additional responsibilities, BYU offers various resources and support systems to help married students balance their academic and personal lives. The university recognizes the importance of fostering a supportive environment for all students.

Q: Are there any advantages to being married while attending BYU?

A: Many students believe that being married while attending BYU can provide a strong support system and a sense of stability. Additionally, married students often have the opportunity to learn and grow together, creating a unique and enriching college experience.

In conclusion, approximately 34% of BYU students are married, a significantly higher percentage compared to the national average. This statistic reflects the university’s commitment to family values and the importance of marriage within the LDS community. Being married at BYU comes with its own set of advantages and challenges, but the university strives to provide a supportive environment for all students, regardless of their marital status.