What percentage of BYU is Mormon?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private research university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is renowned for its strong ties to the Mormon faith. As one of the largest religious universities in the United States, it attracts students from diverse backgrounds. However, the question remains: what percentage of BYU’s student body is actually Mormon?

According to recent data, approximately 98% of BYU students identify as members of the LDS Church. This high percentage reflects the university’s mission to provide an education in an environment that aligns with the principles and teachings of the Mormon faith. The university’s commitment to its religious foundation is evident in its Honor Code, which includes guidelines on dress, grooming, and behavior that are in line with LDS Church teachings.

FAQ:

Q: What does LDS stand for?

A: LDS stands for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Church.

Q: What is the Honor Code?

A: The Honor Code is a set of standards and guidelines that students at BYU are expected to follow. It includes rules related to academic integrity, dress and grooming standards, and adherence to the principles of the LDS Church.

Q: Are non-Mormon students welcome at BYU?

A: Yes, non-Mormon students are welcome at BYU. While the majority of students are members of the LDS Church, the university strives to create an inclusive and diverse community.

Q: Is BYU only for students of the Mormon faith?

A: No, BYU is open to students of all faiths. However, it is important to note that the university’s curriculum and campus culture are influenced the teachings and values of the LDS Church.

While the overwhelming majority of BYU students are Mormon, the university still provides a welcoming environment for students of different religious backgrounds. The presence of a diverse student body contributes to a vibrant and enriching academic experience.