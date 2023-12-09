What percentage of America is white?

What Percentage of the U.S. Population Identifies as White?

In a country as diverse as the United States, understanding the racial makeup of the population is crucial for comprehending its social fabric. The question of what percentage of America identifies as white is one that often arises in discussions about race and demographics. Let’s delve into the numbers and explore this topic further.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 2020, approximately 76.3% of the U.S. population identifies as white alone. This figure includes individuals who identify as non-Hispanic white, meaning they do not identify with any other racial or ethnic group. It is important to note that the Census Bureau allows individuals to select multiple races, so the white alone category represents those who exclusively identify as white.

FAQ:

Q: What does “white alone” mean?

A: “White alone” refers to individuals who identify themselves as belonging to the white racial group and do not select any other racial or ethnic categories.

Q: Does the white population percentage include Hispanic individuals?

A: No, the white population percentage mentioned here refers to non-Hispanic whites. Hispanic individuals can belong to any racial group, including white, Black, Asian, or others.

Q: How has the percentage of white Americans changed over time?

A: The percentage of white Americans has been gradually declining over the years due to factors such as immigration, interracial marriages, and a growing multiracial population. In 2010, the white alone population accounted for 72.4% of the total, showing a slight decrease compared to the current figure.

Understanding the racial composition of the United States is essential for addressing issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. While the white population remains the majority, it is important to recognize and celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds that contribute to the nation’s identity. By embracing diversity, we can foster a more inclusive society that values and respects the experiences of all its members.