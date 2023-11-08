What percent of BYU is white?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private research university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strong religious affiliation and high academic standards. With a diverse student body, many people wonder about the racial makeup of the university. So, what percent of BYU is white?

According to the latest available data, approximately 80% of BYU’s student population identifies as white. This statistic reflects the racial composition of the university as of the 2020-2021 academic year. While the majority of students at BYU are white, the university also boasts a significant number of students from various ethnic backgrounds.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to identify as white?

A: When someone identifies as white, it means they consider themselves to be of Caucasian or European descent. This identification is based on self-perception and cultural background.

Q: Are there any other racial or ethnic groups represented at BYU?

A: Yes, BYU has a diverse student body that includes individuals from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. While the majority of students are white, there are also significant populations of students who identify as Hispanic, Asian, African American, Pacific Islander, and Native American.

Q: Does BYU have any initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion?

A: Yes, BYU is committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all students. The university has various programs, clubs, and organizations that celebrate diversity and promote cultural understanding. Additionally, BYU offers scholarships and resources to support underrepresented students.

Q: How does BYU’s racial composition compare to other universities?

A: The racial composition of universities can vary significantly depending on location, history, and other factors. While BYU’s student body is predominantly white, it is important to note that diversity percentages can differ widely among different institutions.

In conclusion, approximately 80% of BYU’s student population identifies as white. While this statistic reflects the racial makeup of the university, it is essential to recognize that BYU also embraces diversity and inclusion, with students from various racial and ethnic backgrounds contributing to the vibrant campus community.