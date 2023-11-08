What percent of BYU is Mormon?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private research university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is renowned for its strong affiliation with the Mormon faith. As one of the largest religious universities in the United States, it attracts students from diverse backgrounds. However, the question remains: what percentage of BYU’s student body is actually Mormon?

According to recent data, approximately 98% of BYU students identify as members of the LDS Church. This high percentage reflects the university’s commitment to its religious mission and the values it upholds. The university’s close association with the LDS Church is evident in its curriculum, honor code, and campus culture.

FAQ:

Q: What does LDS Church stand for?

A: LDS Church stands for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is a Christian denomination.

Q: What is the honor code at BYU?

A: The honor code at BYU is a set of standards and principles that students are expected to follow. It includes guidelines related to academic integrity, dress and grooming, alcohol and drug use, and adherence to the principles of the LDS Church.

Q: Is BYU exclusively for Mormons?

A: While BYU is owned the LDS Church and has a predominantly Mormon student body, it is not exclusively for Mormons. Non-Mormon students are welcome to attend BYU and are expected to abide the honor code.

Q: Are there any non-Mormon clubs or organizations at BYU?

A: Yes, there are several clubs and organizations at BYU that cater to the interests and needs of non-Mormon students. These groups provide a sense of community and support for students who may not share the same religious beliefs.

While the overwhelming majority of students at BYU are Mormon, the university strives to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for students of all backgrounds. Non-Mormon students often find a supportive community and opportunities for personal and academic growth at BYU.