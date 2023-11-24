What percent of Arlington is black?

Arlington, a vibrant and diverse city in the state of Virginia, is home to a rich tapestry of cultures and ethnicities. With a population of over 230,000 residents, it is important to understand the demographics that make up this thriving community. One frequently asked question is, “What percent of Arlington is black?” Let’s delve into the statistics and shed light on this topic.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2020, approximately 9.5% of Arlington’s population identifies as Black or African American. This figure represents a significant portion of the community and contributes to the city’s multicultural fabric. It is worth noting that this percentage has fluctuated over the years due to various factors such as migration patterns, economic opportunities, and social dynamics.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to identify as Black or African American?

A: When someone identifies as Black or African American, they are acknowledging their racial heritage and cultural background, often tracing their ancestry to the African continent.

Q: How does Arlington’s Black population compare to other ethnic groups?

A: Arlington is a diverse city, with various ethnic groups represented. While the Black population comprises 9.5% of the total, other significant ethnic groups include White (63.5%), Asian (15.7%), and Hispanic or Latino (16.2%).

Q: Are there any historical or cultural landmarks related to Arlington’s Black community?

A: Yes, Arlington has a rich history tied to its Black community. The neighborhood of Green Valley, also known as Nauck, is a historically African American neighborhood that has played a vital role in the city’s cultural heritage.

In conclusion, Arlington’s Black population accounts for approximately 9.5% of the total residents. This diversity contributes to the city’s vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, fostering a sense of unity among its multicultural inhabitants. Understanding the demographics of Arlington allows us to appreciate the richness and diversity that make this city a truly special place to call home.