What part of Peaky Blinders is true?

Peaky Blinders: Separating Fact from Fiction

The hit television series, Peaky Blinders, has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and stylish 1920s setting. But how much of the show is based on real events? In this article, we delve into the historical accuracy of Peaky Blinders and separate fact from fiction.

What is Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama series set in Birmingham, England, following the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I. The show takes its name from a real gang that operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Fact or Fiction?

While Peaky Blinders draws inspiration from historical events and characters, it is important to remember that it is a work of fiction. The show’s creator, Steven Knight, has stated that he wanted to create a world that was “authentic but not necessarily real.” Therefore, some liberties have been taken to enhance the drama and entertainment value of the series.

Historical Accuracy

Despite the fictional elements, Peaky Blinders does incorporate real historical events and themes. The show accurately portrays the social and economic struggles of post-war Britain, including the rise of organized crime and the tensions between different factions. The depiction of the Shelby family’s involvement in illegal activities such as gambling, smuggling, and protection rackets is also rooted in reality.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Were the Peaky Blinders a real gang?

Yes, the Peaky Blinders were a real gang that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. However, the show takes creative liberties in its portrayal of the gang’s activities and characters.

2. Did the Peaky Blinders really sew razor blades into their caps?

There is limited historical evidence to support the claim that the Peaky Blinders sewed razor blades into their caps. While it is possible that some gang members may have used this tactic, it is not widely documented.

In conclusion, while Peaky Blinders may not be entirely historically accurate, it successfully captures the essence of the era and provides a thrilling narrative. The show’s blend of fact and fiction has undoubtedly contributed to its widespread popularity, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and period pieces alike.