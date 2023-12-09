What other movies did Brianne Howey play in?

Exploring the Filmography of Brianne Howey: Unveiling Her Versatility on the Silver Screen

Introduction

Brianne Howey, a talented and versatile actress, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances in various movies and television shows. With her ability to seamlessly embody diverse characters, Howey has become a rising star in the entertainment industry. In this article, we will delve into her filmography, shedding light on some of the notable movies she has appeared in.

Movie Highlights

Brianne Howey has showcased her acting prowess in a range of films, leaving an indelible mark on each project. One of her most prominent roles was in the 2014 movie “Horrible Bosses 2,” where she portrayed the character of Candy, a seductive and manipulative woman. Her performance in this comedy film earned her recognition and opened doors to further opportunities.

In 2016, Howey starred in the horror film “The Exorcist,” a television series adaptation of the iconic movie. She played the role of Kat Rance, a troubled teenager who becomes possessed a demonic entity. Howey’s portrayal of the complex and terrifying character showcased her ability to tackle intense and challenging roles.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What other movies has Brianne Howey appeared in?

A: Apart from “Horrible Bosses 2” and “The Exorcist,” Brianne Howey has also appeared in movies such as “XOXO” (2016), “Little Bitches” (2018), and “Plus One” (2019).

Q: What television shows has Brianne Howey been a part of?

A: In addition to her film roles, Brianne Howey has made appearances in popular television shows such as “The Middle,” “Criminal Minds,” “Scream Queens,” and “Batwoman.”

Conclusion

Brianne Howey’s filmography is a testament to her versatility and talent as an actress. From her comedic performance in “Horrible Bosses 2” to her chilling portrayal in “The Exorcist,” Howey has proven her ability to tackle diverse roles with finesse. As she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, audiences eagerly anticipate her future projects, eager to witness her captivating performances once again.