What other channels do you get with Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name, known for its fast shipping and extensive library of movies and TV shows. But did you know that Prime members also have access to a wide range of additional channels? These channels offer a variety of content, from live sports to premium movies and TV shows. Let’s take a closer look at what other channels you can get with Prime.

Live Sports Channels:

Prime members can subscribe to various sports channels, such as CBS All Access, ESPN+, and NBA League Pass. These channels provide live coverage of popular sports events, including NFL games, NBA matches, and exclusive access to original sports programming.

Premium Movie and TV Channels:

Prime members can also add premium channels to their subscription, such as HBO, Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax. These channels offer a vast selection of blockbuster movies, critically acclaimed TV shows, and exclusive content that is not available on regular Prime Video.

Specialty Channels:

In addition to live sports and premium channels, Prime members can access a range of specialty channels. These channels cater to specific interests, such as Acorn TV for British TV shows, Sundance Now for independent films, and Shudder for horror enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of documentaries, reality TV, or international content, there’s a specialty channel for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much do these additional channels cost?

A: The cost of each channel varies. Some channels offer a free trial period, while others require a monthly subscription fee. Prices typically range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month.

Q: Can I cancel these channels at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel these channels at any time. Simply go to your Prime Video settings and manage your channel subscriptions.

Q: Can I access these channels on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can access these channels on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to watch these channels?

A: No, you do not need a cable or satellite subscription. These channels are available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video, so as long as you have a Prime membership, you can enjoy them.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers much more than just fast shipping and a vast library of movies and TV shows. With a variety of live sports, premium movie and TV channels, and specialty channels, Prime members have access to a diverse range of content to suit their interests. So, if you’re looking to expand your entertainment options, don’t forget to explore the additional channels available with Prime.