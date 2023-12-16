What Oscar did Angela Bassett lose?

Angela Bassett: The Oscar That Got Away

In the world of Hollywood, Angela Bassett is a force to be reckoned with. Her powerful performances and undeniable talent have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. But despite her numerous accolades, there is one prestigious award that has eluded her grasp – the coveted Oscar.

Throughout her illustrious career, Bassett has been nominated for an Academy Award only once. In 1994, she received a nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biographical film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Although her performance was widely praised, the Oscar that year went to Holly Hunter for her role in “The Piano.”

While Bassett may not have won the Oscar that night, her nomination solidified her status as a respected and talented actress in the industry. Since then, she has continued to deliver exceptional performances in a variety of roles, from her portrayal of Rosa Parks in “The Rosa Parks Story” to her iconic portrayal of Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Black Panther.”

Despite not having an Oscar on her shelf, Angela Bassett’s talent and contributions to the film industry are undeniable. Her performances continue to captivate audiences and inspire aspiring actors around the world. While the elusive Oscar may have slipped through her fingers, there is no doubt that Bassett’s legacy will endure for years to come.