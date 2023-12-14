What original series are on Peacock?

Peacock: A Streaming Platform with Original Series Galore

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide array of original series that cater to a diverse range of interests. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or thrilling mysteries, Peacock has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout original series available on this platform.

The Capture: This gripping British thriller takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as it explores the world of surveillance and misinformation. With its intriguing plot twists and stellar performances, The Capture keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Brave New World: Based on Aldous Huxley’s iconic novel, this dystopian drama series paints a vivid picture of a future society where monogamy, privacy, and individuality are all but extinct. Brave New World challenges viewers to question the price of utopia.

Girls5eva: This hilarious comedy follows a former 90s girl group as they attempt to make a comeback in the music industry. Packed with witty dialogue and catchy tunes, Girls5eva is a delightful blend of nostalgia and humor.

Dr. Death: Inspired true events, this chilling crime drama tells the shocking story of a charismatic surgeon who leaves a trail of victims in his wake. With its gripping narrative and stellar cast, Dr. Death is a must-watch for fans of true crime.

Intelligence: Starring David Schwimmer, this comedy series takes a humorous look at the world of cybercrime. Schwimmer plays an arrogant NSA agent who teams up with a hapless computer analyst to tackle cyber threats in the UK.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming platform owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original series.

What are original series?

Original series are TV shows that are created and produced exclusively for a particular streaming platform or network. These shows are not available on any other platform.

Can I watch Peacock for free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content. However, to enjoy the full range of shows and features, a premium subscription is required.

How can I access Peacock?

Peacock can be accessed through its website or downloading the Peacock app on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Is Peacock available worldwide?

Currently, Peacock is only available in the United States. However, there are plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a diverse lineup of original series that cater to various tastes and interests. From gripping thrillers to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone on this streaming platform. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of Peacock’s captivating original series.