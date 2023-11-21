What order should I watch V in?

If you’re a fan of the popular science fiction franchise V, you may find yourself wondering about the best order to watch the various installments. With multiple TV series, movies, and even a novel, it can be confusing to determine the chronological order of events. Fear not, as we have compiled a guide to help you navigate the V universe.

1. V: The Original Miniseries (1983)

Start your journey with the original miniseries that introduced the world to the Visitors, a seemingly benevolent alien race. This two-part series sets the stage for the conflict between humans and the Visitors, revealing their true intentions.

2. V: The Final Battle (1984)

Continuing from the original miniseries, The Final Battle is a three-part miniseries that delves deeper into the resistance movement against the Visitors. It explores the ongoing struggle for freedom and the fight to expose the Visitors’ true nature.

3. V: The Series (1984-1985)

After the events of The Final Battle, the TV series V picks up the story. It follows the ongoing resistance efforts and the Visitors’ attempts to maintain control over Earth. The series expands on the characters and their struggles, providing a more in-depth look at the V universe.

4. V: The Second Generation (2008)

Jumping ahead in time, V: The Second Generation is a novel written Kenneth Johnson, the creator of the original V series. It serves as a continuation of the story, set 20 years after the events of the TV series. This novel provides closure to some lingering questions and offers a glimpse into the future of the V universe.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the newer V series without watching the original?

A: While it is possible to watch the newer V series without prior knowledge of the original, it is highly recommended to start with the original miniseries and The Final Battle. These lay the foundation for the story and provide essential context.

Q: Are the movies related to the TV series?

A: The movies are not directly related to the TV series. They are standalone stories set in the V universe. However, they can be enjoyed as additional content once you have watched the original miniseries and TV series.

Q: Is V: The Second Generation considered canon?

A: V: The Second Generation is considered canon the creator of the series, Kenneth Johnson. It provides a continuation of the story and offers closure to fans of the original series.

In conclusion, to fully immerse yourself in the V universe, it is recommended to watch the original miniseries, followed The Final Battle and the TV series. If you’re hungry for more, you can then explore the standalone movies and the novel V: The Second Generation. Enjoy your journey into the world of V!