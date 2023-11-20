What order should I watch MonsterVerse movies in?

If you’re a fan of giant monsters wreaking havoc on cities and battling it out for supremacy, then the MonsterVerse is the perfect cinematic universe for you. With a series of interconnected films featuring iconic creatures like Godzilla and King Kong, it can be a bit confusing to figure out the best order to watch these movies. But fear not, we’re here to help you navigate the MonsterVerse!

The MonsterVerse:

The MonsterVerse is a shared fictional universe created Legendary Entertainment, where various giant monsters coexist and occasionally clash. It began with the 2014 film “Godzilla” and has since expanded to include “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019), and “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021).

The recommended viewing order:

To fully appreciate the MonsterVerse and its interconnected storylines, we suggest watching the movies in the following order:

1. Godzilla (2014): Start with the film that kicked off the MonsterVerse. This movie introduces the legendary creature Godzilla and sets the stage for future events.

2. Kong: Skull Island (2017): After “Godzilla,” dive into the origins of another iconic monster, King Kong. This film takes place in the 1970s and provides crucial background information for later movies.

3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): Return to the present day and witness the epic clash between Godzilla and other colossal creatures. This film expands the MonsterVerse’s mythology and sets up the ultimate showdown.

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): Finally, witness the ultimate battle between two titans as Godzilla and Kong face off in an epic showdown. This film brings the MonsterVerse to its thrilling conclusion (for now).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I watch “Godzilla vs. Kong” without seeing the previous movies?

A: While “Godzilla vs. Kong” can be enjoyed as a standalone monster brawl, watching the previous films will provide a deeper understanding of the characters and their motivations.

Q: Are there any post-credit scenes in the MonsterVerse movies?

A: Yes, some of the MonsterVerse movies have post-credit scenes that tease future events or provide additional information. So, make sure to stick around until the very end!

Q: Will there be more MonsterVerse movies in the future?

A: As of now, there are no confirmed plans for additional MonsterVerse movies. However, given the popularity of the franchise, it wouldn’t be surprising if more giant monster battles are on the horizon.

In conclusion, to fully immerse yourself in the MonsterVerse and follow the interconnected storylines, we recommend watching the movies in the order mentioned above. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the epic battles between these iconic monsters!