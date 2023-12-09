What Order Should I Read the “You” Series?

Introduction

With the immense popularity of Caroline Kepnes’ “You” series, many readers are eager to dive into the thrilling world of Joe Goldberg, the charming yet sinister protagonist. However, as the series consists of multiple books and a television adaptation, it can be confusing to determine the best order in which to consume the story. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the “You” series and make the most of your reading experience.

FAQ

Q: What is the “You” series?

A: The “You” series is a collection of psychological thriller novels written Caroline Kepnes. The story revolves around Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who becomes infatuated with a woman named Guinevere Beck. The series explores themes of obsession, love, and the dark side of human nature.

Q: How many books are in the “You” series?

A: As of now, there are three books in the “You” series: “You,” “Hidden Bodies,” and “You Love Me.” Each book builds upon the previous one, delving deeper into Joe Goldberg’s twisted mind.

Q: Is there a television adaptation of the “You” series?

A: Yes, the “You” series has been adapted into a television show available on various streaming platforms. The TV adaptation closely follows the events of the books, but there may be some differences in the storyline and character development.

Recommended Reading Order

To fully immerse yourself in the “You” series, it is best to follow this reading order:

1. You: Begin with the first book in the series, “You.” This introduces you to Joe Goldberg and his unsettling obsession with Guinevere Beck.

2. Hidden Bodies: After completing “You,” move on to the second book, “Hidden Bodies.” This installment takes Joe’s story to new heights as he relocates to Los Angeles and continues his dangerous pursuit of love.

3. You Love Me: Finally, conclude the series with the latest release, “You Love Me.” This book follows Joe as he attempts to start a new life in a small coastal town, but his dark past catches up with him.

By following this order, you will experience the full character development and narrative arc of Joe Goldberg’s chilling journey.

Conclusion

As you embark on the “You” series, it is crucial to read the books in the correct order to fully appreciate the story’s progression. Starting with “You,” moving on to “Hidden Bodies,” and concluding with “You Love Me” will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of Joe Goldberg’s complex and disturbing world. So grab a copy of the first book, buckle up, and prepare for a thrilling ride into the mind of a truly unforgettable character.