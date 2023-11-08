What old movie had a talking toilet?

In the realm of cinema, there have been countless memorable moments that have left audiences in awe. From iconic lines to unforgettable characters, movies have the power to transport us to different worlds and ignite our imagination. But what about a talking toilet? Yes, you read that right! There is indeed an old movie that featured a talking toilet, and it’s none other than the 1986 cult classic, “The Brave Little Toaster.”

“The Brave Little Toaster,” directed Jerry Rees, is an animated adventure film that follows the journey of a group of household appliances, including a toaster, a lamp, a vacuum cleaner, a radio, and yes, a talking toilet. The film takes viewers on a heartwarming and sometimes perilous adventure as these appliances embark on a mission to find their beloved owner, a young boy named Rob.

The talking toilet, aptly named “Kriztoff,” is a minor character in the film but manages to leave a lasting impression. Voiced actor Jon Lovitz, Kriztoff provides comic relief with his witty remarks and sarcastic personality. Although his screen time is limited, his presence adds an unexpected and humorous element to the story.

FAQ:

Q: Why would a toilet talk in a movie?

A: In the context of “The Brave Little Toaster,” the talking toilet serves as a source of entertainment and humor. It adds an element of surprise and unexpectedness to the story, making it more memorable for viewers.

Q: Is “The Brave Little Toaster” suitable for children?

A: While “The Brave Little Toaster” is an animated film, it does contain some intense and potentially scary scenes. Parents are advised to use their discretion and consider the sensitivity of their children before allowing them to watch the movie.

Q: Are there any other movies with talking toilets?

A: To the best of our knowledge, “The Brave Little Toaster” is the only movie that prominently features a talking toilet. However, there may be other films or TV shows that have included talking toilets in minor or comedic roles.

In conclusion, “The Brave Little Toaster” is an old movie that had a talking toilet named Kriztoff. While the film may not be as widely known as some other classics, it has gained a dedicated following over the years. So, if you’re in the mood for a quirky and nostalgic adventure, why not give this charming animated film a watch?