What old detective series is set in Glasgow?

Classic Detective Series “Taggart” Takes Glasgow Storm

Glasgow, Scotland – In the realm of crime-solving television dramas, few series have captured the hearts and minds of viewers quite like “Taggart.” Set against the gritty backdrop of Glasgow, this iconic detective show has become a staple of British television since its debut in 1983. With its compelling storylines, memorable characters, and authentic portrayal of the city, “Taggart” has left an indelible mark on the detective genre.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is “Taggart”?

A: “Taggart” is a long-running detective series set in Glasgow, Scotland. It follows the investigations of the fictional Maryhill CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and their relentless pursuit of justice.

Q: Who is the main character in “Taggart”?

A: The series initially revolved around the character of Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart, played Mark McManus. Following McManus’ untimely death in 1994, the show continued with other lead characters, including Mike Jardine (played James MacPherson) and Matt Burke (played Alex Norton).

Q: What makes “Taggart” unique?

A: “Taggart” stands out for its realistic portrayal of Glasgow and its surrounding areas. The series delves into the city’s dark underbelly, tackling a wide range of crimes and exploring the complexities of human nature. Its gritty atmosphere and compelling storylines have captivated audiences for decades.

Q: Is “Taggart” still on air?

A: While the original series concluded in 2010 after 27 years, “Taggart” remains a beloved part of television history. Its legacy lives on through reruns and DVD releases, allowing new generations to discover the gripping mysteries of Glasgow.

From its humble beginnings to its status as a cultural phenomenon, “Taggart” has firmly established itself as one of the most iconic detective series ever created. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the captivating storytelling and the rich tapestry of Glasgow’s criminal underworld. So, if you’re in the mood for a thrilling crime drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat, look no further than “Taggart” – the classic detective series that put Glasgow on the map.