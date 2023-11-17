What Number Has LeBron James Worn?

LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has donned several numbers throughout his illustrious career. From his early days in high school to his current stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has become synonymous with a few iconic jersey numbers. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers he has worn and the reasons behind his choices.

High School Days: Number 23

During his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James first wore the number 23 jersey. This number holds significant meaning for James, as it was famously worn his idol, Michael Jordan. By choosing this number, James aimed to pay homage to the basketball legend who inspired him to pursue greatness.

NBA Rookie Season: Number 23

When LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003, he continued to wear the number 23 jersey. However, this choice was not without controversy. The number 23 had already been retired the Cleveland Cavaliers in honor of former player Nate Thurmond. Nevertheless, James was granted permission to wear the number, and it quickly became synonymous with his early career success.

Miami Heat Era: Number 6

In 2010, LeBron James made a highly publicized move to the Miami Heat. Along with the change in team, he also decided to switch his jersey number to 6. This decision was influenced his admiration for another NBA legend, Julius Erving, who wore the number during his career. James believed that wearing number 6 would bring him good luck and help him achieve his championship aspirations.

Return to Cleveland: Number 23

After four successful seasons with the Miami Heat, LeBron James returned to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2014. He once again chose to wear the number 23 jersey, symbolizing his homecoming and the continuation of his legacy in Cleveland. This number has since become synonymous with his time leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA championship in 2016.

Los Angeles Lakers: Number 6

In 2018, LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, opting to wear the number 6 jersey once again. This decision marked a departure from his previous number 23, as it had been retired the Lakers in honor of Elgin Baylor. By choosing number 6, James aimed to embrace a fresh start and create his own legacy within the storied Lakers franchise.

In conclusion, LeBron James has worn both number 23 and number 6 throughout his career, each with its own significance and meaning. These numbers have become synonymous with his success and have played a role in shaping his basketball journey. Whether it’s paying homage to his idols or embracing new beginnings, James’s jersey numbers have become an integral part of his legacy on and off the court.