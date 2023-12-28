Russell Wilson’s Time with the Denver Broncos Comes to an End

Summary:

Rumors have been circulating that the Denver Broncos will be benching quarterback Russell Wilson for their final two games of the season and starting Jarrett Stidham instead. It has also been reported that Wilson expects to be cut in March. Despite a successful season, Wilson’s large contract is a contributing factor to the Broncos’ decision. Now the question is, if Wilson is cut, which teams might be interested in signing him?

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders could potentially be interested in acquiring Wilson if he becomes a free agent. However, they would only consider signing him if he is released and willing to sign for a more affordable salary. While Wilson’s performance this season has been solid, the Raiders are looking to draft their quarterback of the future and are focused on resetting their timeline.

Minnesota Vikings:

The Vikings could be a potential fit for Wilson if they choose not to re-sign Kirk Cousins and instead go after a high-end talent in the draft. If Wilson is released, he could serve as a bridge quarterback while the Vikings develop their young talent. However, Wilson’s asking price may be a setback for the Vikings, as they would not want to commit a large sum of money to a short-term solution.

New England Patriots:

After the Mac Jones era comes to an end, the Patriots will be in need of a quarterback for the 2024 season. Bill Belichick has shown interest in Wilson in the past and may consider him as a quick-fix option rather than going through a full rebuild. However, if the Patriots end up with a top draft pick, they may choose to go for a rookie quarterback on a cheaper contract.

Washington Commanders:

With a long history of quarterback struggles, the Washington Commanders may consider Wilson as a viable option for a quick turnaround and a marquee player. However, Wilson’s previous disinterest in joining the Commanders’ organization under owner Dan Snyder may be a deterrent. With a potential ownership change and coaching staff shakeup, Wilson’s stance may change.

In conclusion, while the Denver Broncos are parting ways with Russell Wilson, the quarterback may have several potential suitors if he becomes a free agent in 2024. The Raiders, Vikings, Patriots, and Commanders could all be interested parties, depending on various factors such as draft picks, salary demands, and team strategies. Only time will tell where Wilson will land next.