What NFL QB has the best record?

Who Holds the Title for the Best Record Among NFL Quarterbacks?

In the world of American football, the quarterback position is often considered the most crucial. These field generals are responsible for leading their teams to victory, making split-second decisions, and executing precise passes. Over the years, numerous quarterbacks have left an indelible mark on the National Football League (NFL), but one question remains: who holds the title for the best record among NFL quarterbacks?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “record” mean in the context of NFL quarterbacks?

A: In this context, “record” refers to a quarterback’s win-loss record as a starter in regular-season games. It is a measure of their success in leading their team to victory.

Q: How is the best record determined?

A: The best record is determined calculating the winning percentage of each quarterback. The winning percentage is obtained dividing the number of wins the total number of games played as a starter.

Q: Who currently holds the best record among NFL quarterbacks?

A: As of the 2021 NFL season, the quarterback with the best record is Tom Brady. With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Brady has consistently led his teams to victory, boasting a remarkable winning percentage.

Q: What is Tom Brady’s record?

A: Tom Brady currently holds a winning percentage of over 77% as a starting quarterback in the regular season. This exceptional record is a testament to his skill, leadership, and ability to consistently perform at a high level.

When examining the best record among NFL quarterbacks, it is essential to consider various factors. While winning percentage is a significant indicator of success, it is important to note that other quarterbacks may have achieved similar or even better records in specific seasons or shorter careers. However, when evaluating sustained success and longevity, Tom Brady’s record stands out.

With seven Super Bowl victories and numerous individual accolades, Tom Brady has solidified his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. His ability to consistently win games and lead his teams to success has set him apart from his peers. As the 2021 season unfolds, Brady continues to add to his impressive record, further cementing his legacy.

In conclusion, when it comes to the best record among NFL quarterbacks, Tom Brady currently holds the title. His remarkable winning percentage and unparalleled success make him a true legend of the game. As the NFL season progresses, fans eagerly await to see if Brady can continue to add to his already illustrious record.