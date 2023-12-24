What NFL is on Peacock?

What NFL Games Can You Watch on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. With its extensive coverage of various sports, including the National Football League (NFL), Peacock offers fans the opportunity to catch their favorite teams in action. But what NFL games can you actually watch on Peacock? Let’s dive into the details.

Thursday Night Football:

One of the highlights of Peacock’s NFL coverage is its exclusive streaming rights to Thursday Night Football. This means that every Thursday during the regular season, you can tune in to Peacock to catch the live action of these exciting games. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just enjoy watching football, this is a fantastic opportunity to stay up to date with the latest matchups.

Preseason Games:

Peacock also provides coverage of select preseason games. While these games may not carry the same weight as regular-season or playoff matchups, they still offer a chance to see your favorite teams in action before the official season kicks off. It’s a great way to get a glimpse of how teams are shaping up and to witness the performance of new players.

Original NFL Programming:

In addition to live game coverage, Peacock offers a range of original NFL programming. This includes shows like “The Dan Patrick Show,” “PFT Live,” and “The Rich Eisen Show,” which provide in-depth analysis, interviews, and discussions about the NFL. These programs offer valuable insights and behind-the-scenes access to enhance your football viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Do I need a subscription to Peacock to watch NFL games?

A: Yes, to access NFL games on Peacock, you will need a subscription to the service. Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Peacock outside the United States?

A: No, currently, Peacock’s NFL coverage is only available to viewers within the United States.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on demand on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock allows you to watch NFL games on demand after they have aired live. This feature is particularly useful if you miss a game or want to rewatch a thrilling matchup.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a comprehensive NFL viewing experience, including live coverage of Thursday Night Football, select preseason games, and original NFL programming. With its subscription-based model, Peacock provides football fans with a convenient and accessible platform to enjoy their favorite sport. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to cheer on your team with Peacock’s NFL coverage.