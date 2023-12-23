What NFL Games Will Be Nationally Televised?

As the NFL season kicks off, fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated matchups that will be broadcasted on national television. These nationally televised games offer viewers the opportunity to witness the biggest rivalries, the most intense battles, and the most thrilling moments of the season. But which games can fans expect to see on their screens? Let’s take a closer look.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean for a game to be nationally televised?

A: When a game is nationally televised, it means that it will be broadcasted on a major network, such as NBC, CBS, FOX, or ESPN, and will be available to viewers across the entire country.

Q: How are the games selected for national television?

A: The NFL and its broadcasting partners carefully select the games that will be nationally televised based on various factors, including the teams’ popularity, their performance in recent seasons, and the potential for an exciting and competitive matchup.

Q: Are all NFL games nationally televised?

A: No, not all NFL games are nationally televised. While a significant number of games are broadcasted on national networks, many others are only available to viewers in the local markets of the teams playing.

Now, let’s dive into the upcoming schedule of nationally televised NFL games. Each week, fans can expect a selection of games that showcase the league’s top teams and most captivating storylines. From historic rivalries like the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Football Team to highly anticipated matchups between star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, there is something for every football enthusiast.

The NFL also reserves certain time slots for exclusive national broadcasts. These include the highly popular Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN, and Thursday Night Football, which is simulcasted on both FOX and NFL Network.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, get ready to mark your calendars and clear your schedules for the thrilling NFL games that will be nationally televised this season. From the opening kickoff to the Super Bowl, these games promise to deliver excitement, drama, and unforgettable moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.