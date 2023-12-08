What NFL Games Can I Watch on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts looking to catch their favorite games. With its extensive coverage of various sports, including the National Football League (NFL), Peacock offers a wide range of NFL games for fans to enjoy. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just looking to catch a few games, Peacock has you covered.

What NFL games are available on Peacock?

Peacock provides access to a selection of NFL games, including regular-season matchups, playoff games, and even the Super Bowl. While the exact lineup of games may vary, Peacock typically offers a mix of Sunday Night Football games, select Thursday Night Football games, and some postseason matchups. This means you can watch some of the most exciting games of the season, featuring top teams and star players, all from the comfort of your own home.

How can I watch NFL games on Peacock?

To watch NFL games on Peacock, you’ll need a subscription to the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan. These plans offer access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as a vast library of on-demand content. Once you have a subscription, you can stream NFL games on Peacock using various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Can I watch NFL games on Peacock for free?

While Peacock does offer a free tier, it does not include live sports coverage, including NFL games. To access NFL games on Peacock, you’ll need to subscribe to either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan, both of which require a monthly fee. However, the subscription grants you access to a wide range of sports content, including NFL games, as well as other popular shows and movies.

Conclusion

With its extensive coverage of NFL games, Peacock provides football fans with a convenient and accessible way to catch their favorite teams in action. Whether it’s a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup or the excitement of the Super Bowl, Peacock offers a diverse selection of games to cater to every fan’s preferences. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to enjoy the excitement of NFL football on Peacock.