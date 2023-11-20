What news channels are on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for its subscribers, including news channels. With the increasing demand for streaming news, Peacock has partnered with several reputable news networks to provide viewers with up-to-date information and analysis. Here are some of the news channels you can find on Peacock:

1. NBC News: As the flagship news division of NBCUniversal, NBC News delivers comprehensive coverage of national and international news. From breaking news to in-depth reporting, NBC News offers a variety of programs, including “NBC Nightly News,” “Today,” and “Meet the Press.”

2. MSNBC: Known for its in-depth political analysis and commentary, MSNBC is a popular news channel on Peacock. It covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, and culture. MSNBC hosts prominent shows like “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “Morning Joe,” and “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

3. CNBC: For those interested in financial news and business updates, CNBC is the go-to channel on Peacock. It provides real-time market coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with industry leaders. CNBC’s lineup includes shows like “Squawk Box,” “Mad Money with Jim Cramer,” and “Closing Bell.”

4. Sky News: As a leading international news network, Sky News offers a global perspective on current affairs. It covers breaking news, politics, and major events from around the world. Sky News programs available on Peacock include “Sky News at Ten,” “The Daily Climate Show,” and “All Out Politics.”

FAQ:

Q: Are these news channels available for free on Peacock?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. While some news content is available for free, access to all channels and shows may require a premium subscription.

Q: Can I watch live news broadcasts on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides live streaming of news channels, allowing viewers to watch news as it happens.

Q: Are there any other news channels available on Peacock?

A: In addition to the channels mentioned above, Peacock also offers news content from Euronews, Newsy, and The Choice.

Q: Can I access news archives or on-demand news content on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock allows subscribers to access a wide range of on-demand news content, including past broadcasts and exclusive news features.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a diverse selection of news channels, catering to various interests and preferences. Whether you’re looking for breaking news, political analysis, financial updates, or international coverage, Peacock has you covered with its partnership with NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and Sky News. Stay informed and connected with the latest news tuning in to these channels on Peacock.