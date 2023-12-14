What new series are coming to CBS 2023?

New Series Coming to CBS in 2023: A Sneak Peek into the Network’s Exciting Lineup

As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of 2023, CBS has already started generating buzz with its impressive lineup of new series set to hit our screens. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, the network is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to captivate audiences. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highly anticipated shows that will be gracing CBS in the coming year.

The Equalizer: Redemption

Building upon the success of “The Equalizer,” CBS is set to launch a spin-off series titled “The Equalizer: Redemption.” Starring the talented Queen Latifah, this action-packed drama follows Robyn McCall as she continues her mission to help those in need, using her unique skills to bring justice to the oppressed.

CSI: Vegas

Get ready to revisit the world of crime scene investigation with the highly anticipated return of “CSI: Vegas.” This thrilling series brings back familiar faces from the original “CSI” series, including William Petersen and Jorja Fox, as they tackle a new wave of complex cases in Sin City.

Ghost Grads

For those seeking a supernatural twist, “Ghost Grads” promises to deliver an intriguing blend of mystery and comedy. This innovative series follows a group of deceased college students who return as ghosts to help current students navigate the challenges of campus life.

FAQ:

Q: When will these new series premiere?

A: CBS has not yet announced specific premiere dates for these shows. However, they are expected to debut sometime in 2023.

Q: Will these new series be available for streaming?

A: Yes, CBS has a streaming platform called Paramount+ where viewers can catch up on their favorite CBS shows, including these new series.

Q: Can I watch these shows outside the United States?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location. However, CBS has international distribution deals in place, so there’s a good chance these series will be accessible to viewers worldwide.

With an exciting mix of genres and a talented cast, CBS is undoubtedly set to deliver an unforgettable year of television in 2023. Whether you’re a fan of crime dramas, supernatural tales, or captivating action, there’s something for everyone in this impressive lineup. So mark your calendars and get ready to be entertained!