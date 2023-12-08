What networks will carry NFL games in 2023?

Which Networks Will Broadcast NFL Games in 2023?

In the ever-evolving landscape of sports broadcasting, fans are always curious about where they can catch their favorite teams in action. As we look ahead to the year 2023, it’s natural to wonder which networks will carry NFL games. While specific details may not be available just yet, we can make some educated predictions based on current trends and contractual agreements.

1. Traditional Broadcast Networks

It’s safe to assume that major broadcast networks such as CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN will continue to hold rights to NFL games in 2023. These networks have a long-standing history of airing football games and have invested heavily in securing broadcasting rights. Their extensive coverage ensures that fans across the country can tune in to watch their favorite teams.

2. Streaming Services

Streaming services have gained significant traction in recent years, and it’s likely that they will play a more prominent role in NFL broadcasting 2023. Platforms like Amazon Prime Video, which already streams Thursday Night Football games, may expand their offerings to include more games. Additionally, other streaming giants such as Netflix, Hulu, or even new players in the market could enter the bidding for NFL broadcasting rights.

FAQ

Q: What are broadcasting rights?

A: Broadcasting rights refer to the legal agreements between sports leagues and networks that grant the networks the exclusive rights to air live games or events.

Q: Will NFL games be available for free?

A: While some games may be available for free on traditional broadcast networks, others may require a subscription to a cable or streaming service. The availability of free games will depend on the specific broadcasting agreements.

Q: Can I watch NFL games internationally?

A: Yes, the NFL has international broadcasting agreements that allow fans around the world to watch games. These agreements vary country, so availability and networks may differ.

In conclusion, while we can’t provide a definitive answer to which networks will carry NFL games in 2023, it’s likely that traditional broadcast networks and streaming services will continue to be the primary platforms. As technology advances and consumer preferences evolve, the landscape of NFL broadcasting may undergo further changes, providing fans with even more options to catch their favorite teams in action.