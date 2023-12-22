What networks have NFL games on Sunday?

Which Networks Broadcast NFL Games on Sundays?

Introduction

As football season kicks into high gear, fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the Sunday ritual of watching NFL games. However, with multiple networks vying for broadcasting rights, it can be confusing to determine which channels will air your favorite teams’ matchups. To help you navigate this maze of options, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to the networks that broadcast NFL games on Sundays.

Networks and Broadcasting Rights

The National Football League has agreements with several major networks to broadcast its games. The primary networks that air NFL games on Sundays are CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. These networks have secured the rights to broadcast games from different conferences and divisions, ensuring a wide range of matchups for viewers.

CBS and FOX primarily broadcast Sunday afternoon games, with CBS focusing on AFC (American Football Conference) matchups and FOX covering NFC (National Football Conference) games. NBC airs Sunday Night Football, the highly anticipated primetime matchup that concludes each week’s slate of games. ESPN, on the other hand, broadcasts Monday Night Football, providing fans with an exciting start to the week.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are all NFL games broadcast on Sundays?

A: While the majority of NFL games are indeed played on Sundays, there are exceptions. Thursday Night Football, for example, is a popular weekly matchup that is broadcast on NFL Network and FOX. Additionally, there are occasional Saturday games towards the end of the regular season.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on streaming platforms?

A: Yes, many streaming platforms offer live streaming of NFL games. CBS All Access, FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and ESPN+ are some of the popular options that allow fans to watch games online. However, please note that some streaming services may require a subscription or may be subject to blackout restrictions.

Conclusion

With CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN at the forefront, NFL fans can rest assured that they will have ample opportunities to catch their favorite teams in action on Sundays. Whether you prefer the afternoon games, the primetime showdowns, or the Monday Night Football extravaganza, these networks have you covered. So grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for an exhilarating season of NFL football.