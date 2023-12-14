Netflix’s Top Films of 2023: A Diverse Mix of Genres and Stars

Netflix recently released its What We Watched report, providing an insightful look into user engagement on the streaming platform from January to June of 2023. The report, which measured the number of hours watched rather than individual users, revealed some surprising trends and highlighted the success of several films.

Topping the list is “The Mother,” a thrilling survival and revenge movie starring Jennifer Lopez. Despite being released in mid-May, the film garnered a staggering 249,900,000 hours of viewing, making it the only movie to enter the top 20 of the engagement report. This success can be attributed to Netflix’s strategic investment in the project, as part of a first-look film and TV deal with Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions.

Other notable films include “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” a continuation of the popular crime series starring Idris Elba, which accumulated 209,700,000 hours watched. Chris Hemsworth proved his action-hero prowess in the gritty sequel “Extraction 2,” capturing an audience of 201,800,000 hours. Kenya Barris’ family comedy-drama “You People” delved into important racial tensions and secured 181,800,000 hours viewed.

Adam Sandler maintained his Netflix dominance with “Murder Mystery 2,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston, amassing an impressive 173,600,000 hours of streaming. “Your Place or Mine,” a romantic comedy directed Aline Brosh McKenna, garnered 163,000,000 hours watched, emphasizing the genre’s popularity on the platform.

Surprising additions to the list include “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed film, with 142,900,000 hours viewed. Despite mixed reviews, the complex haunted house project “We Have a Ghost” frightened its way to 124,400,000 hours watched. “The Pale Blue Eye,” a standout independent film featuring Christian Bale, resonated with audiences and recorded 120,500,000 hours viewed. Lastly, the French crime thriller “AKA” captivated viewers worldwide, accumulating 120,000,000 hours watched.

These diverse films demonstrate the range of content available on Netflix and the platform’s ability to cater to varied audience interests. As streaming continues to transform the entertainment landscape, these figures serve as a testament to Netflix’s global power and the growing popularity of original films on the platform.