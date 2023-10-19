Key Factors to Watch in Netflix’s Earnings Report: Insights for the Streaming Industry

The media and streaming industry, a thriving sector within communications, has experienced significant growth this year. As the market leader in video streaming, Netflix’s upcoming earnings report on October 18 will provide valuable insights for the broader streaming industry. Here are a few key takeaways to watch out for:

1. Revenue Growth and Pricing Strategy: As with any market leader, Netflix faces limitations on infinite revenue growth. With deep penetration in developed countries like the US and Canada, member retention becomes crucial. However, revenue growth cannot be sustained without raising prices. Netflix raised its prices earlier this year and plans to do so again. Other streaming services have also followed suit. Balancing fee increases to drive revenue without losing subscribers poses a challenge. Companies are exploring other revenue sources, such as offering membership tiers and cracking down on password-sharing. Netflix even plans to open physical locations to diversify revenue.

2. Profitability and Investment: Analysts traditionally focus on a company’s profits. However, unique factors like the Hollywood strike and marketing costs for original content make cost management challenging to predict. While higher expenses may be required to boost revenue growth, their impact is not immediate. Netflix has seen a slight decline in operating margins due to substantial investments in advertising expenses and technological development. These investments may result in long-term revenue growth. Striking a balance between cost-cutting and increased advertising expenses remains a recurring theme in the industry.

3. Demand for Original Content: Consumer culture increasingly leans towards fast, on-demand consumption of media. Streaming services offer vast libraries of content, and original programming becomes a significant differentiating factor. Netflix’s strong viewership can be attributed to its compelling original content. Competition from platforms like YouTube, popular among younger viewers for short-form videos, has intensified. To retain subscribers, streaming services must invest in creating engaging original content.

Considering these factors, investors can explore ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) that benefit from the performance growth of streaming companies. ETFs in the broader communication services sector, next-generation media ETFs, and internet ETFs can provide exposure to the growing streaming industry. While communication sector ETFs have outperformed smaller streaming and media ETFs, tactical allocation towards disruptive technology may be advantageous.

Sources: VettaFi.com