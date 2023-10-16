Netflix Stock Stumbles Ahead of Q3 Earnings Report

The stock price of Netflix (NFLX) has been on a decline leading up to the company’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report, suggesting that investors are uncertain about the video streaming giant’s current prospects.

Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, is set to release its September-quarter results later this week. Analysts predict that the company will earn $3.49 per share on sales of $8.54 billion for the third quarter, compared to $3.10 per share on sales of $7.93 billion in the same period last year. They also anticipate that Netflix will add 5.3 million new subscribers in the third quarter, increasing its subscriber count from 238.4 million.

However, Netflix’s stock has been in decline since September 13, when it fell below its 50-day moving average, which is a significant support level. On October 11, it also dropped below its 200-day moving average line. The stock reached its high for the year, at $485, on July 19 just before its second-quarter earnings report.

One major concern for investors is the impact of Netflix’s crackdown on account sharing. The company has indicated that 100 million households, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada, were accessing Netflix for free. With the crackdown, Netflix aims to convert these freeloaders into paying subscribers. However, the company missed its second-quarter subscriber target, and weak guidance for the third quarter has raised doubts among investors.

Additionally, the lack of strong content in the third quarter is seen as a “red flag.” Nielsen rankings of streaming titles showed that Netflix had fewer shows in the top 10. The ongoing actors strike in Hollywood has also had an adverse effect on new production, which further affects Netflix’s content availability.

The management of Netflix has adjusted its growth expectations for its advertising-supported streaming service and has predicted a slower pace of margin expansion due to the actors strike. These factors, along with a delayed price increase, have raised concerns among investors about Netflix’s top-line growth.

Barclays analysts have indicated that investors may continue to move away from Netflix stock until there is more visibility on the company’s growth trajectory. They currently rate the stock as equal weight with a price target of $375.

